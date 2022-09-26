This is the Only Budget Device in Top 10 Trending Phones of the Week

When it comes to seeing the specifications of a certain phone, the GSMarena is the go-to choice of the users. It is because of the platform’s credibility and the massive collection of devices. The platform releases a list containing the top 10 trending smartphones of the week. It’s the 38th week and as expected, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max tops the list. However, we are amazed to see that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is also placed on the list, making it the only budget phone in the lineup. So, we are going to shed some light on the specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11.

Specifications of Redmi Note 11:

Design & Build:

The Redmi Note 11 has a recognized appearance, as seen in some previous models. The circular patterns and subtle touches on the camera island create a cohesive and eye-catching design. Intriguingly, despite the restricted budget, Xiaomi was able to implement what we would call a “glass sandwich” on the Redmi Note 11, as both the front and back are made of glass. The AG glass has a delicate, silky touch on the back and Gorilla Glass 3 on the front. Gorilla Glass 3 is not the latest and finest product that Corning offers, but it still boasts excellent scratch resistance, probably better than some newer alternatives, and adequate shatter protection.

The Redmi Note 11 feels quite nicely constructed overall. At 179 grams, its chassis is dense but not excessively weighty. The volume rocker and power button are located on the right side of the frame, high enough to be useful for the majority of users. Both buttons are satisfying to the touch and provide ample tactile feedback. In terms of protection, the Redmi Note 11 has an ingress protection grade of IP53, which is merely a dust and splash rating but is still commendable for a device of its class.

Sensors:

The Redmi Note 11 features an accelerometer, gyro, compass, and proximity sensor. However, the latter is a “AI Virtual Proximity Sensor” provided by Elliptic laboratories, which is not as precise as a conventional hardware sensor.

Display:

The Redmi Note 11 features an AMOLED display with the same 6.43-inch diagonal, FullHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixel) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 409 ppi as its predecessor. However, this year marks the introduction of a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Performance & OS:

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and Adreno 610 as the GPU. If we talk about the operating system, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 boots Android 11 with the most recent MIUI 13 version. The majority of the new MIUI features are hidden, but they should result in a more seamless, intelligent, and secure experience.

Camera:

The smartphone has a standard camera configuration. One that we have seen in some extent on other recent Xiaomi devices, probably with minor modifications. It features a 50MP primary camera with simple PDAF, in addition to an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth camera. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera. All of them have a fixed focal length and no noticeable additional features.

Battery & Charging:

The Redmi Note 11 comes with a big 5,000 mAh battery along with 33W fast charger.

