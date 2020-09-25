Google Pixel 5 phone is soon to be launched on 30 September 2020 at 2:00 PM ET along with other products. We have heard some rumors about the specifications, appearance, and pricing of the phone. We have come across the Price of Google Pixel 5 which was previously missing when specs were released.

Recently Google announced its first 5G connectivity smartphones, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip powers both the phones. Pixel 5 and pixel 4a offer large storage memory of 128GB.

This is the Price of Google Pixel 5

Moreover, both Googles 5G phones have the same dual-camera array with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12.2-megapixel main sensor camera. These phones have an 8MP selfie camera that takes fantastic selfies.

The design of Pixel 5 is the same as Google pixel 4a. A fingerprint sensor is at the back of the phone to unlock it, and a punch-hole camera is at the front side. Pixel 5 will be available in two different shades that include green and black. Everyone already knows the price of Google’s 4a, which is $499 in the United States. Moreover, the expected cost of Google Pixel 5 is between $648 – $699 roughly.

According to the report, the phone’s starting price in other countries could be $649, and this is the same price as the original pixel at its launch. As per rumors pointing to either roughly ($585/ £455 / AU$815) 629 Euro’s or around ($790 / £615) AU$1,095.

Pixel 5 has a 90Hz smooth screen, gorilla glass 6, 8GB RAM, a massive 4000 mAh battery with wireless charging, and IP86 certification. The phone has a 6-inch display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, and it supports the Android 11 Operating system.

As we all know, this COVID-19 pandemic has damaged our economy, and it has also affected consumers’ habits.

Many other developers of phones have adapted the changes according to the situation. For example, the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 FE provides high-quality specifications in just $699. Furthermore, if we talk about Apple, its new iPhone SE 2020 has the same flagship chip as its iPhone 11, and its starting price is $399.

Also Read: Let’s Dive in the Full Leaked Specs of Google Pixel 5