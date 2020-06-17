This is the World’s First 5G Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 5G is the world’s first 5G laptop which was launched in CES 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this laptop couldn’t get much attention of bloggers that it would have otherwise. Now Yoga 5G s seen in the US and will be named as flex 5G.

It is a Convertable two in one laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G chip inside. The device is packed with X55 5G modem and nano-SIM card slot. It supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks. Currently, it is only launched on Verizon; it will only be compatible with the mmWave 5G technology.

Lenovo Yoga 5G- World’s First 5G Laptop

The 5G laptop has 14-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS touchscreen with a digital pen. It is the best buy for people who love to play games as for graphics, it has the Adreno 680 GPU, and Dolby Atmos power its stereo speakers. Furthermore, it has Windows 10 Pro, and the company is giving free Microsoft 365 for one year free of cost.

Users will be able to buy Lenovo 5G in the US from June 18 prices at $1,399.99. However, in Pakistan, people will have to wait longer. People who don’t want to pay full amount can also make payment in 24 monthly instalments.

Since Lenovo has made the trend of launching the first 5G laptop, so we can expect to see such devices from other manufacturers as well. Let’s wait and watch till then if you are in a hurry to buy the device, Lenovo has one for you.

