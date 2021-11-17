This is the World’s First Smartphone with Over 20GB RAM

Until now, we had smartphones in the market with a maximum of 16GB RAM. Now, ZTE Mobile announced that it will release the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra aerospace version on November 25. The main feature of this smartphone is that it is the world’s first smartphone with over 20GB of RAM. The smartphone will be endorsed by Liu Haocun, the heroine of Zhang Yimou’s movie “One Second”. Furthermore, this device will also come with 1TB of internal storage. This is currently the flagship smartphone with the largest memory and storage capacity in the industry.

Not only that, but the phone will equip with amazing technology. This technology combines UFS3.1 ROM with fast reading and writing speed and a new smart engine. This will enable the 18GB RAM to be expandable to over 20GB RAM.

Furthermore, the phone will come with multi-main camera array fusion images. Specifically, this smartphone will come with a quad rear camera setup. Three of these sensors will be a 64MP shooter including the main camera as well as the ultra-wide-angle camera. This flagship smartphone will also come with an 8MP 5x optical zoom periscope sensor.

In terms of price, the current ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 16GB + 1TB version costs 6,666 yuan ($1,044). Thus, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra aerospace version will exceed 7,000 yuan ($1,097) or even 8,000 yuan ($1,254).

We will get more official information about the phone in the coming days.

