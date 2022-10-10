This is what happens when you ‘Edit a Tweet’

Twitter has announced that it will finally introduce one of the most frequently requested features, the ability to edit a tweet.

The edit tweet tool is now being tested internally, but it will initially be available to Twitter Blue members later this month, which means you’ll need to pay for the service’s monthly subscription to use it. Twitter Blue is presently priced at $4.99 per month, but not anymore.

Skeptics of the edit button have long stated their objections to the concept. Aside from the staunch belief that tweets are final and that this is what makes them so useful, there were practical difficulties. These are best represented as hypotheticals: What if a powerful person updates an inflammatory tweet, altering the record unfairly? What if someone clicks ‘Like’ on the original tweet but then changes their mind about the updated version? What happens to responses and quote tweets if the original tweet’s whole thrust has changed?

How can you edit a Tweet?

If you subscribe and then click the hamburger icon at the top-right corner of one of your tweets on your desktop, the mythical “Edit Tweet” option will appear in the dropdown menu, but only if you do it within 30 minutes after sending the tweet. After 30 minutes, your typos are permanent.

The first time you use the function, you’ll get a handy warning that because Twitter Blue users in some countries don’t currently have access to the edit button, you may be giving away your location by altering tweets. This would give us pause if we didn’t want other users to know where were we.