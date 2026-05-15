This Isn’t Just a Launch – It’s a Gaming Revolution: Infinix GT 50 Pro x PUBG Mobile Takes the Field at PMGO-SA

Infinix, the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan, has officially launched the GT 50 Pro with the industry’s largest HydroFlow liquid cooling architecture, in an exclusive collaboration with PUBG Mobile at the PMGO-SA event, marking a landmark moment for mobile gaming across the country. Priced at PKR 159,999, the GT 50 Pro is now available nationwide across online and offline channels and represents a bold new chapter for Pakistan’s growing gaming community.

The Infinix GT 50 Pro is built around the Industry Largest HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system, an industry-first dual-piezoelectric ceramic micro-pump setup delivering a 6.5ml/min flow rate through precision laser-engraved channels and achieving 100% coverage of core heat sources. With an overall cooling area of 32,700mm², the GT 50 Pro stays stable and cool through the longest, most demanding gaming sessions, eliminating throttling and keeping performance locked in when it matters most.

Powering the experience is the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate 5G, a 4nm all-big-core chipset clocking up to 3.25GHz and recording an AnTuTu score of 2,224,634. With 144FPS Gaming Smartphone certification and native MFRC frame interpolation support, the GT 50 Pro delivers ultra-smooth, hyper-responsive gameplay purpose-built for competitive users.

Completing the pro-level gaming phone trifecta is the industry-first open-cut Pressure-Sense GT Trigger, offering four pressure-sensitive actions: light press, heavy press, left, and right slide, with under 20ms input latency and up to 8 mapping points. Tap to aim. Press to fire. React faster than ever before.

The PMGO-SA Event brought this powerful performance to life, giving Pakistan’s gaming community the chance to meet top players, experience the GT 50 Pro hands-on, and purchase the device directly from the event floor.

Talking about the launch, Infinix CEO Simon Feng said: “The GT 50 Pro is a statement of what Infinix stands for, pushing boundaries where it matters most to our users. From the industry’s largest HydroFlow Liquid Cooling to the precision of the Pressure-Sense GT Trigger and the raw power of the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate 5G, every element of this device is engineered for gamers who refuse to compromise. Partnering with PUBG Mobile and bringing this experience to the PMGO-SA stage is exactly the kind of moment we build for.”

With Industry’s largest HydroFlow Liquid Cooling, 144FPS Gaming powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate 5G, and the Pressure-Sense GT Trigger, the Infinix GT 50 Pro redefines what it means to be a powerful performance gaming phone in Pakistan. Priced at PKR 159,999, it is available now nationwide.

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