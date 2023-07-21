This MIT Student Can Silently Surf Internet Using His Mind

We all know that the MIT, Massachusetts Institute of Technology has an outstanding reputation when it comes to technology. Today, I am going to share an interesting piece of information that will blow your mind away. Have you ever heard about anyone who can order a pizza with his mind? Are you gone nuts? No, I haven’t. An MIT student named Arnav Kapur recently introduced a new type of technology that has the potential to change the world. He calls it AlterEgo. The technology allows him to browse the internet using nothing but his mind.

What Is AlterEgo? How MIT Student Arnav Uses It?

Arnav can actually vocalize commands and questions coming from his brain, without ought to utter a word using his amazing discovery AlterEgo. According to him, the device decodes brain signals and relays information through the inner ear through vibrations. It means he can just google stuff and tell the answers keeping the process silent. This is no doubt a next-level thing. Isn’t it? Arnav is able to browse the internet with his mind and do everyday stuff, like ordering pizza for instance.

Arnav was recently given the chance to display his creation on an episode of 60 Minutes. The presenter asked him to solve mathematical problems and answer some questions. The amazing part was that he was able to answer all of them by using his brain to ask the internet. He accomplished it without uttering a single word. AI just decrypted his brain signals and transmitted them to the computer. Let’s have a look at the episode:

Arnav Kapur, a student in MIT’s Media Lab, has developed a system to surf the internet with his mind. He silently Googled our questions and heard the answers through vibrations transmitted through his skull and into his inner ear. pic.twitter.com/aN76Jn4AHv — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 22, 2018

Artificial Intelligence is growing too fast. You never know what comes next. It can simply convert unbelievable things into reality.

