This New Govt App Could End Your Electricity Bill Shocks—Here’s How!

In a major digital shift, the government is set to eliminate the traditional role of meter readers and replace them with a mobile app, “Apna Meter Apni Reading.” The new initiative empowers electricity consumers to submit their own readings directly from their smartphones, aiming to bring accuracy and transparency to power billing.

The move, recently approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, targets Pakistan’s power Distribution Companies (Discos), excluding K-Electric. For years, complaints about inflated electricity bills have piled up, often due to human error or malpractice during manual readings. Now, the government is putting control in the hands of the users.

The Power Division has been directed to develop and launch the app within weeks. It will support five languages: English, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashtu, and Balochi, ensuring access for consumers across different regions. Users will simply take a picture of their meter and submit it via the app. This user-generated data will be used to calculate monthly bills.

A pilot initiative in LESCO areas has already shown promising results. According to a media source, early trials reduced billing complaints by nearly 30% and helped detect power theft more efficiently. Officials hope to replicate this success nationwide.

To ensure public adoption, a Rs. 316 million media campaign is being prepared. The campaign will educate users about how to use the app and encourage them to shift to self-reading.

This step is also expected to lower administrative costs, with savings eventually passed on to consumers. More importantly, it fosters digital trust and accountability in utility services.

