This New Huawei Phone Lets You Transfer Photos With Hand Gestures

Huawei has unveiled its cutting-edge Mate 70 series, introducing a futuristic feature that allows users to transfer photos between devices using hand gestures. The lineup, launched in Shenzhen on Tuesday, includes three models: the Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, and Mate 70 Pro Plus, offering advanced features and a bold step forward in smartphone innovation.

Pricing and Competitors

The Mate 70 series starts at 5,499 yuan (approximately $760, £599, or AU$1,667), with the Mate 70 Pro priced at 6,499 yuan (around $898) and the high-end Mate 70 Pro Plus at 8,499 yuan (roughly $1,173). This series is widely viewed as a competitor to Apple’s iPhone 16 lineup, aiming to capture significant market share in China.

Huawei Phone Lets You Transfer Photos With Hand Gestures

Huawei’s promotional video demonstrates how users can transfer content seamlessly. For instance, a mother is shown moving a cartoon image from her Mate 70 to her son’s Huawei tablet using simple hand gestures. She positions her palm over the phone screen, mimics grabbing the image by clenching her fist, and then transfers it to the tablet by unclenching her fist. This feature relies on cameras and sensors embedded beneath the screen, enabling intuitive device interactions.

Excited consumers visiting Huawei stores have shared videos on social media, showcasing this innovative functionality. The gesture-based technology marks a significant leap in user experience, setting Huawei apart from its competitors.

Context of the Launch

The Mate 70 series arrives amid escalating US-China tech tensions. Anticipated US export controls could blacklist up to 200 Chinese chip companies. While Huawei hasn’t disclosed the exact chips powering the Mate 70 series, the preceding Mate 60 lineup featured the in-house Kirin 6000 processor, supporting 5G connectivity. This reflects Huawei’s efforts to achieve technological independence, particularly after being placed on the US trade blacklist in 2019, which restricted access to American software and components.

The sanctions led to significant setbacks for Huawei’s smartphone business, including the loss of access to Google Mobile Services, which limited popular apps like Gmail and Google Maps. However, Huawei has since rebounded, focusing on self-reliance and leveraging Chinese-made parts. The Mate 70 series runs on HarmonyOS Next, an operating system that does not depend on Android. Users can also opt for HarmonyOS 4.3, compatible with Android, offering flexibility in their experience.

Mate 70 Pro Plus Highlights

The flagship Mate 70 Pro Plus boasts an array of premium features. It includes a telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom, a 5,700 mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 80W wireless charging, and AI-powered tools for productivity, such as real-time translation and AI-generated summaries. Its IP68 and IP69 durability ratings ensure water and dust resistance, while satellite communication capabilities allow messaging and calls even without cellular coverage.

Additional Announcements

Huawei also launched the Mate X6, a book-style foldable phone, a luxury smartwatch crafted with solid gold, and a new electric vehicle. While the Mate 70 series is exclusive to China for now, rumours suggest the Mate X6 may soon see an international launch.

Huawei’s Mate 70 series combines groundbreaking technology and resilience, signalling a strong comeback in the competitive smartphone market. Its innovative features, particularly gesture-based content transfer, could redefine how users interact with their devices.

