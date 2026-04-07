A new cyber threat has raised serious concerns for everyday internet users. Security researchers have recently identified a powerful password-stealing tool called “Storm,” which is designed to target popular web browsers like Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. This new malware bypasses two-factor authentication (2FA).

Storm is not just a simple password stealer. It is a complete toolkit that cybercriminals can rent and use to collect sensitive information from infected devices. Once active, it can steal saved browser passwords, capture session cookies, and even access payment card details. In addition, it can collect documents, take screenshots, and gather system information without the user noticing.

This New Malware Targets Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Bypasses 2FA Security – How to Stay Safe

One of the most alarming features of Storm is how it handles 2FA protection. Normally, 2FA adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second verification step, such as a code sent to your phone. However, Storm bypasses this by stealing session cookies. These cookies store login sessions, allowing attackers to reuse them and gain access to accounts without needing the verification code. In simple terms, the attacker doesn’t need to log in—they just continue an already authenticated session.

This method marks a shift in how cyberattacks are carried out. In the past, attackers often tried to decrypt passwords directly on the victim’s device. But as security systems improved, this approach became easier to detect. Storm avoids this problem by sending encrypted data to remote servers, where it is decrypted safely away from security tools. This makes the attack quieter and harder to stop.

Another concerning aspect is how accessible this tool is. Storm operates as a service that can be rented for around $1,000 per month. This relatively low cost makes it easier for more cybercriminals to launch advanced attacks. The platform also supports teamwork, allowing multiple attackers to manage stolen data, create malicious builds, and restore compromised sessions together.

The system behind Storm is also designed to resist shutdown attempts. Instead of relying on a central server, attackers can route stolen data through their own private servers. This setup makes it harder for law enforcement to track or disable the operation.

For individuals, the risks are significant. A single infected browser can expose email accounts, social media, financial services, and even work-related systems. Since the attacker can reuse active sessions, victims may not realize their accounts have been compromised until it is too late.

Despite this threat, there are still practical steps users can take to stay safe. Avoid downloading software from unknown sources, be cautious of phishing links, and never reuse passwords across multiple accounts. While 2FA is not foolproof, it still adds an important layer of security and should be used whenever possible. Using passkeys and keeping browsers updated can also help reduce risk.

No doubt, Storm represents a new level of cyber threat that combines advanced techniques with ease of use for attackers. Staying informed and practicing good security habits remain the best defense against such evolving dangers.