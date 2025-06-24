This New Samsung Chip Could Change Everything for the Upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung has quietly introduced the Exynos 2500, its most powerful mobile chipset yet, and all signs suggest it might be the driving force behind the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. With the next Galaxy Unpacked event confirmed for July 9, the timing of this launch is anything but random.

The Exynos 2500 is Samsung’s first smartphone processor built on its advanced 3nm GAA process. It features a 10-core CPU with a Cortex-X5 core running at 3.3GHz, combined with high-performance Cortex-A725 and energy-efficient Cortex-A520 cores. The graphics are powered by Samsung’s in-house Xclipse 950 GPU, developed in collaboration with AMD and based on RDNA 3 architecture. This setup supports real-time hardware-based ray tracing for smoother and more realistic gaming.

Samsung has focused heavily on AI. The new NPU delivers 59 TOPS, making it the most capable AI engine on any smartphone chip currently available. According to Samsung, this brings a 39 percent improvement over the previous Exynos 2400. These upgrades are expected to enhance real-time language translation, smart photography, and on-device generative AI features.

On the imaging front, the chip supports camera sensors up to 320MP and can shoot 8K video at 30 frames per second. It also handles 4K video at 120 frames per second with HDR. Users can expect zero shutter lag on up to 108MP sensors or a dual-camera setup of 64MP and 32MP. The chip supports LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for faster data handling.

Connectivity is equally impressive. It includes a built-in Exynos 5400 modem with support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G, reaching up to 12.1Gbps download speeds. There is also support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 3.2, and even direct satellite communication for emergency use.

With Unpacked just around the corner, expectations are building. While Samsung has not confirmed device names, strong leaks point to the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, and the Galaxy Watch 8 series.

Given the Exynos 2500’s efficiency and thermal design, it looks like an ideal fit for the sleek and compact Z Flip 7. If confirmed, this could be one of the most significant upgrades the Flip series has seen. All eyes now turn to July 9 for the official reveal.