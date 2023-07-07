This New Solar Charger Can Really Help you During Long Trips – Discover more!

When you are planning to embark on a trip, one thing you are worried about is the charging of your phone and other devices. There are power banks that allow you to charge your phone but they can also run out of power if you have planned long trips, especially to far-flung places where there is no electric power supply.

Well, you don’t have to worry anymore as a company named Grouphug in collaboration with SharkTank has made a solution to charge your devices without electricity. The company has built a window solar charger that lets you charge your devices anywhere with the sun’s energy.

Certainly, it’s an impressive smart solution for everyone even if you are at home. It can allow you to lower your electricity bills and can play a vital role during power outages. Furthermore, on a large scale, it can also help in ramping up efforts for lowering carbon footprints.

Specifications of the Solar Charger:

The best thing about this solar charger is that it is incredibly user-friendly. With dimensions of 13″ x 10″ x 1.25″, it’s designed to conveniently hang in your window using a suction cup hook. In addition to it, it even comes with a built-in indicator light, enabling you to easily monitor the charging progress. Furthermore, the charger is covered in transparent and durable plastic, allowing you to witness the solar technology in action. Moreover, it’s designed to be 100% repairable, which is impressive.

Also read:

Everything You should know about Solar Panels