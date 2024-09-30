This New Upgrade Could Boost Samsung S25 Ultra’s AI Capabilities

The famous tipster Ice Universe has revealed that Samsung plans to offer the 16GB RAM variant in its upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. This higher RAM aims to overcome the limitations faced by the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 12 GB RAM in processing AI features. The Galaxy 24 Ultra reportedly relies on slow, cloud-based AI due to lower RAM. The Ice Universe’s track record for credible leaks about Samsung devices adds credibility to this new information.

The expected 16GB of RAM in the S25 Ultra could boost on-device AI performance. It is pertinent to mention here that Samsung had previously offered a 16GB RAM variant in 2021 with the Galaxy S21 Ultra but removed it in subsequent generations.

However, experts maintain that simply increasing RAM won’t be sufficient for optimal AI performance. Samsung will also be required to make significant changes to its neural processing unit (NPU).

Besides, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. This 4.2GHz chipset reportedly managed to score over 9000 points in multicore benchmarks, even surpassing Apple’s A18 SoC.

Moreover, a few other leaks suggest that the S25 Ultra may arrive with a more comfortable, rounded design rather than its previous sharp edges. The phone is also expected to feature a 6.8-inch 2X dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The S25 Ultra is likely to be priced at $1,299 (the same as S24 Ulta), however, we are not sure about it.

