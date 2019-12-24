The New Year offer runs on the HUAWEI Y9 family bringing a HUAWEI Bluetooth Speaker & exclusive gift packages of HUAWEI Mobile Services absolutely free

This New Year Party is About to Get Louder with HUAWEI Y9s

As 2019 is drawing to a close, Huawei is giving another reason to its consumers to have a loud party. The company is introducing a New Year offer on its hottest selling HUAWEI Y9 family that remained extremely popular throughout the second half of the year. People can now purchase the hot new favourite HUAWEI Y9s or the bestselling HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 and get a chance to win a HUAWEI Bluetooth Speaker. The offer just doesn’t end here as the purchase also brings exciting gift packages on HUAWEI Mobile Services such as free 50GB of HUAWEI Mobile Cloud storage for three months.

There’s more to the offer still as consumers can grab exclusive HUAWEI AppGallery vouchers for their favourite apps such as games and more. Since a New Year party needs a lot of music, a VIP subscription of HUAWEI Music is also on the cards for three-months to let you enjoy exclusive music, premium song quality and free downloads. And finally, for all Huawei fans buying any paid items inside HUAWEI Themes application lets you win up to USD 1000/-* and every paid item means one chance.

If you are aiming to make more precious memories this year, be it with family, friends or even by yourself, you are going to need a powerful camera to make sure you save it all. This is where the HUAWEI Y9s’ 48MP Triple AI Camera setup comes useful. Thanks to its combination of a 48MP main lens, 8MP 120 degree Ultra-Wide Angle lens and 2MP Depth Camera, you are promised beautiful results no matter what the subject is.

The HUAWEI Y9s can take the load of many apps, thanks to 128GB of extendable storage (up to 512GB) and ensure the smoothest performance with the help of 6GB RAM and the Kirin 710F processor. Not only does the phone’s hardware allow you to download and store a lot of apps, but it also ensures that you enjoy doing it. With a 6.59 inch FHD+ screen that has no bezels at all, everything you do is a lot more fun and immersive. No matter what app you download, games you play, series you watch or even books you read on the HUAWEI Y9s, you are guaranteed one of the best experiences. Don’t worry about running out of charge either because with the HUAWEI Y9s’ Ultra Large Battery of 4000mAh, you can get powerful performance all-day long.

With the New Year right around the corner, now is a perfect time to get cracking on setting those resolutions, and with the HUAWEI Y9s or HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, you can stick to them properly this time plus you get to avail plenty of exclusive offers that are not to be missed!

The New Year offer runs from Friday, 27 December, 2019 – Friday, 03 January, 2020.