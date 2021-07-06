Nokia, once one of the top mobile manufacturing brands had to face its fate after it launched smartphones. Relying on the old mobile manufacturing units, the company had to witness failure and its CEO also accepted the mistake of not going with the flow. Later on, the company gave a huge come back, with Nokia 9 PureView which once again failed to impress the market. Later on, we came across rumors regarding the launch of Nokia 9.1, then 9.2, and most recently the 9.3 PureView and getting new launch dates every now and then. Now even the hype was stopped and we have come to know that company is going to launch Nokia 5G Flagship that will initially launch in China on November 11 – 11.11, aka Singles’ Day, which is a big shopping event in China that takes place every year.

This Nokia 5G flagship will Launch on November 11

This news is official since it has come from Zhang Yucheng, the Product Manager for HMD in China.

Other than this, we do not know any details of the devices mentioned above since the device is long in manufacturing and we do not even remember the specifications extracted from the leaks as well. We expect that the device will not carry a 9.3 naming screen as Nokia has changed its plan.

If the device is about to fall into the X series, the upcoming Nokia X50 will come with a 108 MP camera with an S775 chipset. Other expected spec are Zeiss optics for the main, telephoto, and ultra-wide cameras, a 6.5” 1440p+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 6,000 mAh battery. These specifications look more powerful than the previous devices launched, even better than X20 and X10. I guess the device will lie between mid to flagship devices.

These are just our speculations and nothing is confirmed right now. So we will have to wait for the launch or more details. The device will, later on, launch globally as well.

Also Read: Nokia 110 4G and 105 4G Are Now Official



