This Phone if Launched under PKR 20K Can be a Game Changer

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is renowned for releasing quality phones, particularly in the budget and midrange smartphone segments. Even in times of global recession, the company has offered some quality handsets at affordable rates. One such example is the recently announced Redmi A1+. The phone can be a game changer if it is launched in the Pakistani market under PKR 20k price range. So, let’s dig into the specifications of the newly launched phone.

Specifications of Redmi A1+ (The game changer)

Display:

The Redmi A1+ comes with a large 6.53 inches IPS LCD display with thin bezels. The resolution that the phone offers is 720*1600 pixels with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. This is all that you expect from a phone with this price tag. However, it is pertinent to mention here that Xiaomi is a reliable player when it comes to quality of the display.

Performance:

In terms of performance, the Redmi A1+ comes with a Mediatek Helio A22 chipset which is built on a 12 nm process. The chipset offers adequate performance for a normal user.

Memory:

If we talk about memory space, the Redmi A1+ comes with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. However, if you are still concerned about the memory space then you can easily expand it through a micro SD card.

Camera:

The camera is not up to the mark but you will certainly expect that from a phone under this price tag. There is an 8 MP camera offered in the phone with an aperture f/2.0. Though, astonishingly, the company states that the resolution that the camera offers is 1080p.

Battery:

You don’t have to worry about charging your smartphone all the time as the phone is equipped with a powerful 5000 mAh battery.

Operating System:

You will be able to enjoy the latest operating system which is the Android 12 Go version on the Redmi A1+.

