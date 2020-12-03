Samsung and Apple are two big giants that keep on launching new features while others follow the trend. This time the Korean tech giant has come up with new technology, showcasing a ring that is actually self-powered wired charger. Samsung is working on its battery line from some time now due to which the overall charging process is revamped, but in 2020 the battery issues remain there, and people have to deal with them on a daily basis. Phones have great importance these days as they are not only used for calling purposes, in fact, they are our mini computers, digital wallets and tools to perform e-services. In such circumstances, when the usage of devices has greatly increased, it’s no solution to carry power bank and battery cases along. Keeping in view these issues, Samsung has revealed a technology that will be making the future easier and appropriate for people. It’s non-other than a Samsung Ring that will act as Self-Powered Wireless Charger.

This Samsung Ring is a Self-Powered Wireless Charger

A little, unique device is revealed at patent today that charges your Samsung devices. The device spotted by GalaxyClub showcase how a ring can wirelessly charge your smartphone. The smartphone is not powered by the device wrapped around the finger; instead, there is a magnetic disc in the ring that moves along with the hand motion, creating electricity.

Here’s the pictorial representation of this new technology:

The creator has embedded a generator in the ring. The functionality of this wireless ring charger is that it gets charged by the kinetic energy that is produced by the hand movements. In easy words, the body heat transforms into electricity to charge the ring, which in turn charges your mobile device.

After all the procedure mentioned above, a tiny battery inside the ring will store the electricity and will transfer it to your phone. Many readers would be thinking about how this ring power bank will charge the device. The process is quite easy. For this, you do not need to plug your phone with cable in fact the ring will keep on charging your device while you are using it. For this, all you need to do is put the middle finger having ring right across the wireless charging coils if your device is compatible with wireless charging.

As it is just a patent, so there is no confirmation whether this device will turn into reality or not. The time will tell whether this patent will become a device or not.

