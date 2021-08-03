This useful feature of SLACK app makes our life easier

Slack app is a collaboration platform that uses tools like search, shared channels, applications and integrations, pinned things, and more to bring the right people together with the appropriate information. The ‘history tool’ is a new useful feature we’ve discovered. It allows you to walk through your most recent chats and channels.

Let’s have a look at how to handle it.

To begin, head to your Slack app’s or browser’s top left corner (note: this is using a computer not the mobile app). You’ll see a little clock right next to the window where you’d exit. This is how the button appears. It’s wherever you’ve gone recently in Slack after you click the tiny clock sign. This doesn’t appear to be much. However, it makes job a lot easier.

Other features you may like:

Pin Messages

When you want information, you need it quickly. The option to pin messages to channels is a useful feature for ensuring that everyone is aware of important information. You may pin up to 100 messages, files, or documents in each channel or direct message.

Manage your files and docs

Because you can view and share files directly in your channels, syncing with file management stalwarts like Google Drive and Dropbox Paper helps busy teams to quickly get access to their files and documents.

Perhaps you’ve been using this tool for a long time, but many users have recently discovered it and found it to be quite useful. So, if you learned about the new tool today like we did, go ahead and enjoy it.