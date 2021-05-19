This video Shows Samsung’s dual folding Phone & dual display Laptop Concept

The marathon for foldable phones is not going to end anytime soon. While Samsung has won the race by being the first smartphone manufacturer to bring the foldable phone to market, the company is not coming slow. Starting with Galaxy Fold to Galaxy Fold 2 and vertically foldable Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung’s ecosystem of foldable smartphones will keep on flourishing as the company showcases a Samsung’s dual folding phone in YouTube video.

This video Shows Samsung’s dual-folding phone & a dual display Laptop Concept

The Samsung Display shows off new display technologies in a YouTube video including multiple foldables and other gadgets. The most interesting among these devices is a dual folding device named S foldable by Samsung. This new conceptual device folds in two places from tablet size device to a pocketable and portable thing.

The Korean tech giant showcases the device from different angles and shows dual hinges that are actually behind the magic of turning a larger device into a smaller version.

In the video, we also get a glimpse of a Samsung’s rollable device named Slidable by the company. The right side of the device can be expanded to more screens for better display experiences. The company also shows a laptop with almost no bezels achieved by using an invisible under-panel camera as the webcam. A dual display laptop is also seen in the video whose lower part changes from display to the game controller and keyboard.

While the overall video seems quite alluring, it should be mentioned here that these all are only concepts and there are no words when they will become reality. The technologies to create these products are available and the company has also named these products so it might be possible that we will be able to see these devices in a couple of years.

