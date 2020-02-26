This Video Teaser Reveals the Launch Date of Oppo Find X2 Series

Oppo is all set to launch Find X2Series. It is evident from the launch date announced by company in a video teaser. The smartphone manufacturer announced on Weibo the Launch Date of Oppo Find X2 Series.

Though we are not surprised to know the official launch date as we already knew it, thanks to the leaksters.

Launch Date of Oppo Find X2 is March 6

Oppo Find X2 will have Snapdragon 865 chipset and 12 GB RAM. The device will have 5G connectivity along with 30W wireless charging. As far as the camera of device is concerned, it will come with 48MP IMX689 sensor. The other camera will be 13MP telephoto cam with 5x hybrid zoom and an ultrawide snapper.

Oppo VP Brian Shen also teased X2’s Version showing the 3K QHD+ resolution. The phone also features 120Hz refresh rate panel. Previously Brian has also revealed that X2 series will have waterfall kind of design. This is evident from a curved design of the device.

The screen that a 2020 true flagship should have. #OPPOFindX2 pic.twitter.com/3F8KWXclz7 — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) February 25, 2020

The device is just a week away and the excitement level is equally proportional to the upcoming launch date. Oppo is launching good devices at cost effective prices when compared to its rivals. The cameras of Oppo devices are also upto the mark. So, if you were looking to buy a device with 5G connectivity, a good processor and quality camera, you shouldn’t miss it.

Are you excited?

