This Xiaomi Phone Will Boast Double RAM & Storage Than Pixel 7 Pro

Xiaomi confirmed a few days back that the highly anticipated Redmi K60 Extreme Edition is on its way. Chinese smartphone maker even shed more light on the upcoming Xiaomi Phone and clarified that it’ll launch alongside the Mix Fold 3. Reports have been pouring in that this Redmi K60 Extreme edition will be quite powerful. It will boast double RAM and storage as compared to the Google Pixel 7 Pro which is no doubt, one of the best Pixel Phones yet. Redmi K60 Xtreme Edition Is The Forthcoming Powerful Xiaomi Phone

The smartphone maker regurgitated on Weibo that the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition will definitely pack a powerful Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset. However, it revealed that the phone will have up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. This is quite amazing. Isn’t it? It will certainly beat the likes of the Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S23’s RAM/storage allocations. Moreover, it seems to be in line with the recently launched RedMagic 8S Pro and the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro.

On the other hand, Xiaomi also indicated a 1.5K display resolution at 144Hz. The upcoming handset will come with a PixelWorks X7 display processor. It will be the best option for people who want both a high refresh rate and a higher display resolution. Let’s have a look at some official renders: