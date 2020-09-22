A significant data breach in Activision has enabled hackers to obtain the usernames and passwords of thousands of its client’s accounts.

According to Dexerto, over 500,000 Activision accounts have allegedly been hacked after consumer credentials were leaked in the public. Cybercriminals are currently using these credentials to log into consumer accounts and change their passwords to ensure their original owners will be not able to regain them.

Thousands of COD Player Accounts at Risk Due to a Major Data Breach

Activision accounts are used by Players to log in to the company’s different Call of Duty titles Such as Warzone, Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Mobile.

On the other hand, the only means to secure Activision accounts is by simply changing its password because the company doesn’t provide two-factor authentication to add extra layer of security. Additionally, to changing their passwords, COD players must also unlink their own Battlenet, PSN, Xbox Live and some other accounts connected with their Activision accounts along with the removal of any payment details stored to it.

The information breach was initially reported by a user that goes by the name’oRemyy’ on Twitter however, it was later affirmed by numerous content creators including TheGamingRevolution, Prototype Warehouse, and Okami. In a tweet, Okami confirmed the data breach and asked the players to instantly change the passwords of their Activision accounts.

In the tweet, Okami stated,

Yeah, it’s legit guys. Change your Activision account passwords and add 2FA immediately. Apparently over 500k accounts have been breached already and it’s still ongoing.

