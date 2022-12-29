Advertisement

Twitter is experiencing an outage and thousands of people are not able to log in to their desktop version of the platform. Many users reported this Login Problem on other social media platforms.

On this, Twitter said:

“Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault.”Let’s try again.”

Twitter showed this error message to users trying to log into the website on their computers. Screenshot by Queenie Wong/CNET

A website that tracks outages named Downdetector revealed that after 4:38 p.m. PST more than 10,880 users reported issues with looking into Twitter. Almost 83% of Twitter web users witnessed this issue.

Thousands of Twitter Users Report Login Problem

NetBlocks, internet monitoring services tweeted:

“Twitter is experiencing international outages affecting the mobile app and features including notifications.”

Due to this, #Twitterdown is trending on Twitter in the US. Twitter. The company has not immediately responded to a request for comment and has not revealed when the website will start working for everyone.

Some of the users reported the issue on the same platform, Musk wrote “Works for me,” under their tweet. Now let’s see when the platform will perfectly start working for everyone.

It is mentioned it is not the first time Twitter has witnessed such an outage, previously Facebook, Instagram and Twitter went down for 24 hours and people had to face issues using the platforms. However, after Elon Musk took over Twitter, it is the first time company had to face such an issue.

