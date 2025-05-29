Thousands Say No to Smartphones for Kids – Should Pakistani Parents Join In?

A growing movement in Oxfordshire, UK, has seen parents of nearly 4,000 children pledge not to give their children smartphones before the end of Year 9. Spearheaded by the group ‘Smartphone Free Childhood,’ this “parent pact” aims to protect children from the harmful effects of early smartphone exposure. Pakistan is also dealing with this menace, and it is becoming difficult to control children from using smartphones. Now, the question arises: should parents in Pakistan follow the same path?

The campaign, gaining rapid support across the UK, is driven by concerns about mental health, cyberbullying, and falling academic performance. Parents are increasingly worried that smartphones are becoming a constant source of distraction, anxiety, and even addiction for young students.

The idea behind the pledge is to reduce peer pressure by ensuring that large groups of parents commit together. As a result, children won’t feel isolated or left behind if they don’t own a smartphone, because their parents won’t have one either.

More than 270 schools in Oxfordshire have signed up, and many schools are also enforcing their own strict policies. For example, Aureus School in Didcot has implemented lockable phone pouches for students. Headteacher Kirsty Rogers said the results have been “incredible,” with fewer disruptions in class and more focus from students.

The Growing Problem in Pakistan

The UK is taking steps toward reducing children’s screen time, but Pakistan is still in the early stages of acknowledging this issue. In recent years, smartphone usage among children in Pakistan has increased rapidly. It’s not uncommon to see children as young as 5 or 6 glued to screens, watching videos, playing games, or scrolling through social media.

Unfortunately, the impact is already visible. Many parents report behavioral changes in their children, including aggression, mood swings, reduced attention span, and even sleep disturbances. Educationists have also raised concerns about students bringing phones to school, leading to distraction, cheating in exams, and exposure to inappropriate content.

The situation is more serious in urban areas where smartphone penetration is higher. A growing number of children are facing mental health issues linked to excessive screen time, such as anxiety, social withdrawal, and low self-esteem. Cyberbullying and online predators are also real threats, with little digital literacy or safety training being provided at school or at home.

What Can Be Learned from the UK?

In the UK, the campaign has been supported by research. One study from Policy Exchange showed that children in schools with effective phone bans scored higher in their exams. Another study by the University of Birmingham found no direct link between bans and better grades but did confirm that heavy smartphone use negatively affects sleep, mental well-being, and academic performance.

Experts agree that banning phones alone isn’t a complete solution, but it’s a strong starting point. Campaign leaders stress the importance of joint action from parents, schools, and policymakers to set boundaries and offer healthy alternatives to screen time.

Should Pakistani Parents Join In?

Absolutely. The UK model shows that when parents come together, change becomes easier. A similar “parent pact” in Pakistan could empower families to delay giving smartphones to their children, especially in primary and middle school years.

This requires schools to play a stronger role, too. At present, most schools in Pakistan either ignore the issue or apply weak phone policies that are poorly enforced. A nationwide policy restricting smartphone use during school hours or banning them altogether for students under Grade 9 could go a long way in improving focus and protecting mental health.

Moreover, awareness campaigns are needed to educate parents about digital risks and the psychological effects of smartphone overuse. Children need safe, engaging environments both at school and at home, which is something a screen alone cannot provide.

A Shared Responsibility

UK campaigner Will Orr-Ewing described smartphones in class as “a phone pinging every few seconds,” leading to mass distraction. In Pakistan, the stakes are just as high, if not higher. The lack of digital safety measures, coupled with increasing access to smartphones, has created a risky environment for young students.

Oxford City Councillor Jo Sandelson summed up the concern best by saying, “Why would we run such a large, uncontrolled experiment on the most important people in the world—our children?”

Pakistan must ask itself the same question. If thousands of parents in the UK can take a stand together, what’s stopping us?