Threads App Collects 50% More Personal Data Than X: Report

After Instagram and Threads comes the Russian social media sites VKontakte, Facebook and Messenger, Line, and X, respectively. However, the image and video hosting site Flickr was discovered to be the safest social media app, with 0% data collected. Home Security Heroes CEO, Brandon King stated:

“X collects two fewer types of data than Threads,”

On the contrary, Threads collects financial information. It can comprise payment card numbers, credit scores, and salaries. Moreover, it also gets a list of contacts on the user’s phone from their Contacts app.

Types Of Personal data Threads collect:

Threads app collects a total of 12 types of personal data, including Contact Information, Financial Information, Location, Contacts, Identifiers, Usage data, Browsing History, Search History, Purchases, Diagnostics, User Content, and Other Data.

The privacy nutrition label of Threads will definitely keep us busy in the next days when Meta's Twitter competitor launches July 6th. We'll check how Threads compares to other platforms when it comes to #privacy, and share our thoughts with you. Stay tuned ✌️ pic.twitter.com/DgxY3hdDH4 — Mysk 🇨🇦🇩🇪 (@mysk_co) July 4, 2023

Home Security Heroes used 14 privacy labels on the App Store to find which social media platforms chased the most personal information about their users for marketing purposes. As a result, they were able to determine how much personal data is monitored based on the number of privacy labels an app has out of the 14.

King advised that users need to be more selective with the information they share online. They should minimize location sharing and need to be cautious with public Wi-Fi networks. They should also review privacy settings regularly.

