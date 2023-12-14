Threads to Conduct Testing for Cross-Platform Social Media Sharing

Threads is starting a test to integrate itself with other social media platforms, as per a source. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed that Threads is initiating a test where posts from accounts on the microblogging platform will be available on Mastodon and other social platforms that use the ActivityPub protocol. In this regard, Mark Zuckerberg said,

Making Threads interoperable will give people more choice over how they interact,, and it will help content reach more people.

It is pertinent to mention here that Meta revealed plans to integrate Threads with open, interoperable social platforms when the app was launched back in July.

Mastodon is very similar to Threads and promotes itself through its decentralized, user-driven structure. Both platforms are direct competitors of X (formerly Twitter). Mastodon operates on a framework known as ActivityPub that enables users to create independent social media experiences.

“Our plan is to work with ActivityPub to provide you the option to stop using Threads and transfer your content to another service,” the company said in July.

On the other hand, Instagram’s Threads, which crossed 100 million sign-ups within just five days of its launch, is also set to be released in Europe this month, as per media reports.

