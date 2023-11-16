Threads to Introduce Hashtags & Trending Topic feature to Rival X

It seems like the rival of X, Threads, is keeping up the pace with its competition in terms of features. As per a source, Threads has begun testing hashtags for tagging topics and conversations on the platform. When you type a hashtag with a topic, it will appear as a blue-text hyperlink and not as a hashtagged word. However, it is pertinent to mention here that Meta is only testing the new feature in Australia for now as an initial “limited test” before it gets a worldwide release.

The new tagging feature released for threads is limited to adding a single topic to each post, a restriction probably aimed at controlling spamming tactics for wider reach. Meta has also shown its commitment to refine this feature with time, indicating that this initial version isn’t the final one.

This week has been filled with updates for threads. Meta launched a few cool features, such as the option to keep Threads posts off your Instagram and Facebook, allowing you to remove Threads accounts separately on Instagram, and even adding pinned posts for everyone.

All of these changes appear to be doing wonders for threads, bringing back users who might have drifted away some months ago. In October, the app was able to double its daily active users and monthly users, reaching 33 million and 120 million, respectively. While it’s still not reaching Mark Zuckerberg’s big goal of 1 billion users, Threads definitely deserves a nod for its comeback.

