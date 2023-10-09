Threads Will Soon Gain Support For Trending Topics Feature Like X

Threads, Meta’s microblogging platform works in a quite similar way to Twitter/X. The platform was launched back in July. It received a lot of requested features since then. However, now it seems that Meta wants to bring the Trending Topics Feature to Threads. It seems to strengthen the siren call of Meta’s Twitter/X rival. The feature will help users find posts on the most discussed topics on the platform at the moment.

A New Threads Feature Is On Its Way

Reports claim that an accidentally leaked screenshot from a Meta employee surfaced online. It revealed what seems to be a trending topics interface for Threads. Apparently, it was running on an internal version of the platform. The list of trending topics emerges below a search bar and is numbered from one to five. However, it is pertinent to mention here that the list’s order is likely somewhat random despite the numbering. For instance, there are just 562 threads about footballer Chase Claypool. Still, he is listed before BLACKPINK member JENNIE’s solo song “You & Me,” which brags 31,800 threads.

The screenshot was first spotted by developer Willian Max. It was then mistakenly posted to Threads by a Meta employee. The original post was taken down immediately, however, Max managed to capture the image before the poor employee deleted it.

There have been no words by Meta about the Trending Topics feature yet. We still don’t know what to expect from the trending topics feature. However, at this stage, it seems like a matter of time. The company has already rolled out many highly requested features since its July launch. No doubt, Meta is gradually bulking out its offering as it aspires to attract more users unhappy with Elon Musk’s mishandling of Twitter/X. Let’s wait and watch what happens next. Will Threads succeed in giving Twitter/X tough competition? Time will tell.