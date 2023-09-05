Three iOS 17 Features Won’t Be Ready On Launch Day

Apple is wrapping up to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series at an upcoming “Wanderlust” Event. Apple iOS 17 will also make its debut along with the flagship iPhone series with some amazing features like StandBy and mental health assessments. However, let me tell you that you will have to wait for a few revamps. There are some iOS 17 features that will come later this year. In Apple’s iOS 17 preview, it details several features as “coming later this year.” Let’s dig into the three major features that won’t be available on launch day.

AirDrop Updates

The media you share over AirDrop will still be sent even if you move away from the AirDrop range. As long as you and the recipient are logged into iCloud, you will be able to share things no matter how far you are. This feature won’t be available on launch. However, other AirDrop features will be putting iPhones close together to start an AirDrop transfer, for one, as well as communication safety and sensitive content warnings.

Journal app

Apple is going to launch “a new app to write and remember”. In iOS 17 preview, it is coming later this year. Users will be able to jot down notes and add media like music, photos, and audio recordings to entries. Even though, your iPhone will suggest moments to remember, you can lock the Journal so no one else can access it.

Apple Music Collaboration

An Apple Music update will also not be available just yet. Moreover, you’ll be able to invite friends to your playlists very soon. In this year later, you will be able to add, reorder, or remove songs. Furthermore, you’ll even be able to react to song selections with emoji.

The sad part of the news is that we have to sit tight for these iOS features. Anyhow, there’ll be a plethora of updates to see during the initial iOS 17 drop as well. So, let’s wait and watch.

