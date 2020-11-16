Nokia is one of the most loved phone brands till now. The company has introduced two new smartphones a few days earlier. Now the latest report reveals that the company is working on other devices to launch this year. The latest reports from Nokiapoweruser reveal that three Nokia Phones to Launch by the end of 2020. These could be Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3.

Three Nokia Phones to Launch by the end of 2020

Also Check: Nokia 6300 & 8000 are Coming Back with New 4G Models

The Nokia 7.3 was in rumours from past months. The phone was expected to arrive in September. However, the launch was delayed for November and now, according to the latest report, it will launch by the end of this year.

Moreover, the Nokia 9.3 PureView and Nokia 6.3 were also expected to launch this month. But these will also launch by the end of this month. All these models have already appeared in many leaks. Let’s discuss the alleged specs of these models.

First of all, Nokia 9.3 PureView will be a flagship device with a Qualcomm chipset. It will have a 120Hz OLED panel and 108MP main camera with Zeiss optics.

Additionally, the Nokia 7.3 5G will come with the Snapdragon 690 chipset. Also, it will have a 48MP quad-camera on the back. On the other hand, Nokia 6.3 will be a budget-friendly phone. It will come with LTE connectivity instead of 5G capability.

These are all rumours. Nokia has also not revealed any information regarding the phones yet. But, we will also get more updates in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

See Also: Two new Nokia Feature Phones Go Global with 4G