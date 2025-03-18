Thunder Energy partners with TalkPool to advance AI-driven Energy solutions for Telecom Infrastructure

Thunder Energy Ltd, has signed a landmark and strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TalkPool AG, at MWC Barcelona 2025. This collaboration aims to integrate Thunder Energy’s advanced AI capabilities with TalkPool’s expertise in IoT and telecom network services, delivering innovative energy management and sustainability solutions to telecom operators worldwide, with an initial focus on high-growth markets in Europe, the Americas and beyond.

This partnership brings together Thunder Energy’s cutting-edge platform, processing over 300 million data points daily across more than 8,000 tower sites as of Q1 2025, with TalkPool’s extensive portfolio of IoT solutions and network services. The MOU establishes a framework for joint innovation, combining Thunder Energy’s real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and autonomous energy optimization for TalkPool’s extensive customer base spanning multiple continents. Together, the companies will explore opportunities to enhance energy efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve sustainability for telecom infrastructure, leveraging TalkPool’s rich legacy that includes introducing GSM to the Latin America and Africa.

The signing ceremony took place during MWC Barcelona 2025, the world’s largest and most influential connectivity industry event, held from March 3-6 at Fira Gran Via. Brillanz Group showcased its leadership in IoT and AI-powered telecom solutions at the UK Pavilion, highlighting key products including Thunder – Energy Intelligence Platform, and CRATUS – Smart Theft Resistant Cabinet. Throughout the event, Brillanz Group leaders, including Group CEO Bilal Qureshi, Group’s Chief Commercial Officer Ousama Hanif, Group CTO Dr. Saad Liaquat Kiani, CRATUS CEO Adnan Siddique and others, engaged with industry stakeholders and reinforced the company’s commitment to driving transformative technology solutions globally.

Bilal Qureshi, CEO of Brillanz Group, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating,

“Our collaboration with TalkPool at MWC Barcelona 2025 underscores Brillanz Group’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI and IoT in the telecom sector. Thunder Energy’s platform, paired with TalkPool’s innovative solutions, will empower telecom operators to achieve unprecedented levels of energy efficiency and sustainability. This MOU is a testament to our shared vision of a smarter, greener future.”

Erik Strömstedt, CEO of TalkPool, added, “Partnering with Thunder Energy aligns perfectly with our mission to enable efficient communication and sustainable networks. Their AI-driven energy intelligence complements our IoT and telecom service offerings, allowing us to deliver scalable, impactful solutions to our clients. We’re excited to kick off this collaboration at MWC Barcelona and look forward to driving innovation together.”

Magnus Sparrholm, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TalkPool, further highlighted the strategic value of the partnership, stating, “This MOU with Thunder Energy marks a pivotal moment for TalkPool as we continue to expand our footprint in sustainable telecom solutions. By combining our IoT expertise with Thunder’s AI-powered platform, we’re not only enhancing operational efficiency for our clients but also reinforcing our commitment to a future where technology drives both profitability and planetary good. It’s a proud moment to see this alliance take shape at MWC 2025.”

As the telecom industry faces rising energy demands and environmental challenges, this partnership positions Thunder Energy and TalkPool to lead the charge in AI- and IoT-driven transformation. By combining their strengths, the companies aim to set new benchmarks in energy optimization and network reliability, benefiting telecom operators, tower companies, and communities worldwide.

Also Read: AI-Generated Video Games: Are We Entering a New Era of Gaming?