The Pakistan Startup Cup is a local business model competition that aims to boost the number and caliber of entrepreneurs in the community. The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad and the United States Embassy in Islamabad collaborated to hold the Pakistan Startup Cup 2022 Grand Finale at a local hotel. The Ministry of Information Technology, the Ministry of Finance, and the US Embassy in Islamabad attended the ceremony. The principal guests awarded the winning teams from around Pakistan with cash and checks.

Advertisement

TiE Islamabad & US Embassy Hold Pakistan Startup Cup 2022 Grand Finale

On the occasion, the President of TiE Islamabad, Murtaza Zaidi said,

Over the last decade, the Pakistan Startup Cup has mentored more than 2,000 startups. The competition engages leading industry experts to mentor startups and helps them refine their business models. We have proudly partnered with the U.S. Embassy to provide our entrepreneurs with an enabling environment.

The US Embassy’s Acting Public Affairs Officer, Aaron Tarver, added that,

The US Embassy sponsorship of the Pakistan Startup Cup has and will continue to increase entrepreneurial and startup activity across the country through sustained coaching and mentorship. This can only help generate a robust entrepreneurship culture in local communities in every region.

This year, more than 900 entrepreneurs received coaching, business preparation, and mentorship through the competition. They were filtered down to the top 21 business concepts, with teams presenting their ideas in the finale with an eye on the first-place cash award of 1,000,000 rupees to invest in their firm.

The second and third place winners also got funding to further explore their company concepts. The objective of the Pakistan Startup Cup is to connect, scale, and inspire entrepreneurs and innovators from throughout the nation. The Pakistan Startup Cup’s eighth cycle was rolled out this year in Quetta, Gilgit, Mirpur, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Karachi. The leading 21 Pakistani companies were engaged in over 170 hours of training and over 50 hours of mentorship from industry professionals. New concepts in the ed-tech, health-tech, fin-tech, agri-tech, e-commerce, and food business sectors were among the new ideas in business applications received in the competition.

Check out? Spotify Embarks on Its First Nationwide Campaign in Pakistan With “Jaisa Mood Waisi Dhun”