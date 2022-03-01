A few days earlier we have told you that TikTok is planning to expand the time limit of the videos. Now, TikTok has started rolling out the ability for users to upload video up to 10 minutes in length. Previously, TikTok videos could be up to 3 minutes in length following a change in July 2021. Before that, the limit was 60 seconds after initially expanding from 15 seconds.

TikTok Expands Max video Length to 10 Minutes

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. a spokesperson from TikTok said in a statement. “Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes. we hope it would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

No doubt, the expanded video length will give creators more time and flexibility when filming informative content i.e. cooking or beauty tutorials, educational content and more. Earlier, the creators had worked around TikTok limitations by encouraging viewers to follow them for part 2 or more of their video series. Although this works sometimes, it can be frustrating for users to have to scroll through a creator’s feed to find the right video in a series.

Not only this, but the company thinks that if videos are longer then more ads can be sold. So, expanding the time limit will help the company to earn more revenue.

If you are a TikToker, what do you think about this time limit? Whether it will help you out in showing more detailed content or it will just be a waste of time. Do tell us in the comment section below.

