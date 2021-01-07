Tiktok #1MAudition campaign is Live now

For the very first time, TikTok has just revealed its one million audition #1MAudition contest for Pakistan. You can take part in the competition by sending creative videos.

The #1MAuditionPK thing began on January 6th and will run until January 22nd. The campaign welcomes the TikTok users to participate and display their creative streak across different categories of talent.

The aim of this campaign is to facilitate and foster artistic expression in Pakistan by facilitating the production of high-quality, diverse content and the exploration and empowering unique talent. In addition to simply attracting a wider audience, the TikTok campaign will also be offering prizes in the form of gift vouchers.

TikTok will use the #1MAudition Hashtag in Pakistan, as it has gained 86 billion views to become one of the most interactive hashtags on the app. In many countries and regions, 1 million hearings have been held successfully since 2018, particularly in the South Asian markets of TikTok, where the response was overwhelming.

The first prize worth US$1,000/-for 1 winner in each category.

The second prize worth US$800 for 3 winners in each category.

Third prize is worth US$500 for 5 winners in each category.

To find out what other people around you are sharing, go to the ‘Discover’ section of the app and check for videos under the #1MAuditionPK hashtag.