TikTok 2.0? U.S.-Only App Set to Launch Amid Fears of Losing Market Share

TikTok is preparing to launch a standalone version of its app for U.S. users, marking a pivotal move as it braces for a forced divestment of its American operations. According to The Information, the new app is expected to go live on U.S. app stores by September 5.

This development comes as political and regulatory pressure mounts. Former President Donald Trump recently stated that a deal to shift TikTok’s ownership into U.S. hands is “pretty much” in place. Talks with China are expected to begin soon, although approval from Beijing could still pose a challenge.

ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, has until September 17 to divest its U.S. assets, a deadline extended last month. Until then, the existing version of the app will continue working, but users will eventually need to download the new U.S.-only app by March 2025, though that timeline remains flexible.

The stakes are high. While the app’s reengineering might satisfy U.S. regulatory demands, it also runs the risk of splintering the global TikTok community and losing user engagement. Earlier plans to spin off TikTok’s U.S. operations into a separate American-owned firm were shelved after China pushed back, especially following tariff-related tensions.

Our Opinion

For TikTok, this isn’t just a political dilemma; it’s a brand crisis in the making. A forced split and new app rollout could confuse users, fracture its creator ecosystem, and open doors for rivals like Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts to lure disoriented audiences. In a platform economy where loyalty hinges on seamless experience and cultural relevance, TikTok’s “version 2.0” might look secure on paper, but its grip on the U.S. market is anything but guaranteed.

Also read:

TikTok introduces new tools to personalize and protect the For You Feed