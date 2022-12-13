TikTok all set to Open office in Pakistan

In a recent development, TikTok is going to open its office in Pakistan soon. Previously, Google, an international brand opened an office in the country. It is quite a popular app and since it has gained popularity in Pakistan as well, it seems the company has taken this decision of spreading its wings. TikTok office in Pakistan will solve several issues related to blocking of unlawful content.

This positive news has come from IT and Telecom Minister Syed Aminul Haque.

Keeping in view the current socio-economic crisis in Pakistan, companies are quite reluctant in starting operations in the country. In such a scenario, an international brand opening office in Pakistan will not only bring capital to the country but at the same time will create job opportunities for people.

While announcing the new, IT Minister, Syed Aminul Haque said,

TikTok will soon set up its office in Pakistan, but companies remain reluctant due to lack of trust and inconsistent policies”

He also assured that the ministry will provide complete support to foreign companies who want to set up offices in Pakistan.

Recently, there were a number of complaints seen about unethical content on TikTok, due to which it got banned numerous times, although they were lifted after negotiations with the TikTok management. By opening an office in the country, it can work more closely with the authorities to ensure the circulation of safe and ethical content.

Other than this, The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered Google as a company in Pakistan. These steps not only promote foreign investment in the country but also builds the trust of other companies who are looking to provide operations in the country.

Google was the first tech company to take steps in Pakistan when under social media rules, it was made mandatory for all social media companies including Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter to register themselves in the country.

No doubt, such small steps will enlighten bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

