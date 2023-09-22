TikTok and Google Search Teaming Up? Discover More!

The famous short video platform, TikTok, is testing a new exciting feature. The new feature will integrate Google Search into its own in-app search results. As spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, the test shows a little box at the mid of TikTok’s search page.

In this regard, a TikTok spokesperson confirmed to source that the Google Search feature is one of the 3rd party integrations the app is currently testing in a few markets.

The integration of Google Search can prove to be an interesting feature. This is because a Google executive observed that young users who once used Google are now shifting to TikTok & Instagram to search the internet instead. In a statement, Google Senior Vice President Prabakar Raghavan said,

We keep learning, over and over again, that new internet users don’t have the expectations and the mindset that we have become accustomed to. In our studies, something like almost 40% of young people, when they’re looking for a place for lunch, they don’t go to Google Maps or Search.

Although we can’t confirm the exact numbers, this transition in behavior marks a significant departure from conventional online habits. Social apps dominate user engagement, making it reasonable that younger individuals may rely heavily on TikTok for their online searches.

Last week, a media platform reported that TikTok is also testing the incorporation of Wikipedia entries directly into its search results. As TikTok expands itself in all spheres simultaneously, it’s become quite evident that the app has ambitions to become a one-stop shop for anything, not just a platform with entertainment videos.

