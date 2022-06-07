TikTok Avatar to Rollout for All Users Globally

TikTok Avatar feature are launched today. It has been a while that different social apps have started with their avatars.

This new avatar feature can be accessed by opening the TikTok camera and opting for the effects section in the app and clicking on the “TikTok Avatars”. There you can see the many different template avatars. Now its upon the uses choice that either they select from the given avatars or can make their very own customized avatar. You can select from the many different options of hairstyles, accessories, pricings and make-up. According to TikTok their avatars can give customized voice effects to their avatars by selecting a voice style and speaking into the microphone. You can add or remove different voice styles to the avatars. Whatever voice you select you can make and record the video and the avatar will do as you will do in the, cause the avatar mimics the way move and it follows your gesture.

Another option that TikTok offers in the miniature avatar. The miniature avatar can be added to any video. Its size can be adjusted and placed anywhere on the screen. The user can change the avatar’s reaction and expression. TikTok plans to rollout this miniature TikTok Avatar feature later than the normal avatars.

According to TikTok they are open to suggestions and feedback of the content makers. With the feedback they will improve their avatars experience.

Snapchat launched their avatar back in 2016 by the name Bitmoji. This Bitmoji with time and passing years has improved and has been updated. TikTok avatar is more like the Bitmoji.

These avatars are not new in the market. We have had these avatars for quite a while. These avatars will be loved most by those who wants to create TikTok video but also wants to keep themselves and their identities hidden and have their privacy.

