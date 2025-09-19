It seems like the TikTok ban has been delayed once again in the US. But former U.S. President Donald Trump has said that the United States is “pretty close to a deal” with China to keep TikTok available in the country. He added that he plans to finalize the agreement during a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I specifically get the right to approve it,” Trump stated. He explained that top global investors are involved in the deal. “The people that are investing it are among the greatest investors in the world — the biggest, the richest — and they’ll do a great job, and we’re doing it in conjunction with China. But we are getting, the United States is getting a tremendous fee plus, I call it a ‘fee plus,’ for just making the deal.”

TikTok Ban Delayed Again as Trump Pushes Deal With China

Trump did not share details on what this “tremendous fee” would look like.

Earlier in the week, he delayed a potential ban on TikTok. The White House suggested that a framework was already in place to “save” the app in the U.S. This came after strong concerns from both Democrats and Republicans. A bipartisan law had earlier pushed for a ban if TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, refused to sell its majority stake. Lawmakers argued that the app’s ties to the Chinese government raised national security risks.

The FBI also voiced concerns, saying TikTok could pose a threat. The company has denied these claims. Despite this, TikTok remains banned on U.S. government devices.

Under the original law, TikTok was expected to be banned at the start of the year. Trump, however, signed executive orders that delayed this action while negotiations continued.

In a separate but related development, the United States and the United Kingdom announced a historic technology pact. The agreement covers cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and clean energy. American companies pledged over $200 billion in investments. Among these plans, Microsoft is set to build Britain’s largest supercomputer.

The TikTok issue continues to highlight tensions between the U.S. and China. At the same time, the new tech pact shows how Washington and London are strengthening their cooperation in emerging technologies.