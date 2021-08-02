TikTok Ban Issue: Islamabad High Court Sent Notices to Secretary IT, PTA and Others

Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the Secretary Ministry of Information Technology, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and others in a petition challenging the ban on video-sharing social networking platform TikTok.

Chief Justice of IHC, Athar Minallah issued the notices in a writ petition filed by Muhammad Ashfaq Jutt, senior vice-president of the Pakistan Kickboxing Federation. The petitioner filed a writ petition under Article 199 of the Pakistani Constitution, naming the Secretary Cabinet Division, Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, and the PTA Chairman as respondents.

On July 21, the PTA banned TikTok in Pakistan. In the initial appeal, a citizen complained that the PTA had banned the video-sharing app without giving an appropriate order to the local user base. It was said that PTA had blocked the social media app, and that is damaging his earnings. He added, that the PTA had notified the public, and no formal order had been made in this regard. This week’s hearing was rescheduled after notices were sent to the respondents.

The petitioner claims that due to few “inappropriate” videos, PTA’s decision to ban an entire medium of communication used by 39 million people in Pakistan has deprived millions of Pakistanis of their source of income.

Since it reached Pakistan’s local marketplace, TikTok has been controversial. Because local users uploaded inappropriate content on the application although the application itself is not promoting immorality in any manner, the authorities took action against this application to block local user access.

Further proceedings in this issue were postponed until August 6 by the IHC after notifications were issued.

