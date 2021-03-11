TikTok Ban: PHC orders PTA for immediate ban of Tiktok

TikTok, a popular video-sharing social networking site, was hit with yet another ban on Thursday, after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered Pakistani regulators to ban the app immediately due to its unethical material.

In Pakistan, the commonly used App has been banned for the second time.

PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan released the directions while addressing a citizen’s petition requesting a ban on Tiktok. During the hearing, the PHC Chief Justice claimed that TikTok videos are “not suitable for Pakistani society.”

The judge also expressed his dissatisfaction with the TikTok “reports” he was receiving. Chief Justice Qaisar Rashid Khan ordered, “Tik tok videos are spreading vulgarity; it [the app] should be taken down immediately.”

Tiktok ban had been imposed by the PTA in October of last year after the firm “failed to completely comply” with its orders to “establish an appropriate system for constructive moderation of unlawful online content.”

The PTA had said at the time that the decision was taken after it received a variety of complaints from various groups of society about “immoral and obscene” content on the video-sharing platform.

The PTA reversed its decision the next month after being informed by TikTok that the corporation must “block all accounts repeatedly engaged in promoting obscenity and immorality.”