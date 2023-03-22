TikTok Bans Some Deepfake Videos As Part Of New Community Guidelines

Recently, TikTok has announced a ban on some deep fake videos due to new community guidelines. These refreshed guidelines have come as the Chinese-owned video-sharing app is facing a possible ban in the US over security and privacy concerns. TikTok’s CEO introduced a new set of rules regarding TikTok fake videos just days before he was scheduled to testify before Congress. Let me tell you that Tiktok’s CEO Shou Chew is all set to appear in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee this coming Thursday in order to speak about TikTok’s privacy and data practices.

In a TikTok video, the company’s CEO stated:

“Some politicians have started talking about banning TikTok and this could take away TikTok from all 150 million of you. All that we are doing to protect Americans using the app.” Advertisement

Deepfakes actually use artificial intelligence in order to manipulate video and audio to make it seem like someone is saying or doing something that they’re actually not. As per TikTok’s new rules, it is required that manipulated videos depicting realistic scenes must be clearly labeled as fake.

The new set of rules also prohibits deep fake videos of private figures and young people. However, under certain restrictions, synthetic media featuring public figures will still be allowed. Let me tell you that abuse, political misinformation, and commercial endorsements are strictly prohibited.

The new rules will go into effect on April 21. They also include updates to its moderation procedures, including the removal of content violating the service’s rules. It will be restricting viewing of mature content to those 18 or older. There is no doubt that TikTok has been under mounting pressure for months from US officials. They have been constantly raising concerns that data from users in the US could be passed on to China’s government. It seems that the company has taken this step due to security concerns as well.

