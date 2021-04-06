Soon TikTok creators will be able to add automatically generated captions to their videos. it is the move to facilitate the users to access the app more easily. Users will get to see the option to add auto captions in the editing page after a video has been uploaded or recorded.

According to TikTok, the feature will be available in two languages at first- American English and Japanese, but it plans to add support for more languages “in the coming months.”

TikTok Brings Automatic Captions to Videos

The new feature will make the TikTok videos easier to watch for deaf and hard of hearing viewers. However, a TikTok dialogue box also says the feature is useful for anyone watching videos “when it’s difficult or inconvenient for them to listen to audio.” TikTok creators are also able to edit their captions after they have been automatically generated to fix any mistakes. Moreover, viewers are also able to turn captions off via the captions button on the share panel.

“As automatic transcription has gotten better over the years, services have increasingly been adding it to their software to make content more accessible. Last month, Google built the feature into Chrome, allowing it to generate captions for audio played through the browser”, according to The Verge.

