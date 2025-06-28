TikTok Bulletin Boards – Just a Copy or a Game Changer?

TikTok is once again trying out something new to keep creators and fans connected in a fresh way. TikTok is currently testing a new messaging tool called “bulletin boards.” This feature lets brands and creators share one-way messages with their followers, similar to how Instagram’s broadcast channels work.

The idea behind bulletin boards is simple but powerful. It’s designed to help creators and brands talk directly to their fans without using regular TikTok posts or Stories. Instead, they can create a special space on their profile just for updates. Only the creator can post messages on a bulletin board, but followers can respond with emoji reactions. This helps keep communication clear and direct, while still giving followers a way to show how they feel.

TikTok Experiments With New ‘Bulletin Boards’ Feature to Take on Instagram

TikTok confirmed to TechCrunch that it’s testing this new feature. It was first spotted by Christina Garnett, a Threads user who shared screenshots of how it looks. The bulletin boards support different types of posts, including text updates, photos, and videos. This gives creators plenty of ways to share content, from simple announcements to behind-the-scenes clips and sneak peeks of upcoming projects.

A few well-known names are already part of this test. Early testers include People magazine, the popular football club Paris Saint-Germain F.C., and even the famous pop group Jonas Brothers. These big accounts are likely trying out the feature to see how well it works and how fans respond to it.

The feature is still in testing, so it’s not clear yet if TikTok will roll it out for everyone. There’s also a chance the company will add more tools to make bulletin boards more engaging. For example, Instagram’s broadcast channels let creators post polls and questions to get more feedback from their followers. TikTok could follow the same path and add interactive features if bulletin boards prove popular.

TikTok has a history of testing new ideas — and sometimes borrowing them from other platforms. In 2022, TikTok launched Stories, giving users a way to share disappearing content, just like Snapchat and Instagram Stories. The platform also added photo posts to take on Instagram’s classic feed. On the flip side, Instagram famously borrowed from TikTok when it launched Reels back in 2020, to compete with TikTok’s short-form videos.

These moves show how social media apps constantly compete and copy each other’s best ideas to keep users hooked. By adding bulletin boards, TikTok is giving its creators a new tool to keep followers engaged, share quick news, and build stronger fan communities — all without relying on outside platforms or regular feeds.

For now, fans will have to wait and see if bulletin boards become a permanent feature. If they do, it could change how many creators use TikTok to share exclusive updates, event announcements, or behind-the-scenes moments. One thing is certain — social media never stands still, and platforms like TikTok and Instagram will keep borrowing ideas to stay ahead.

Only time will tell if bulletin boards will become the next big thing on TikTok. Until then, keep an eye out for updates from your favourite creators — you might spot a bulletin board pop up on your feed soon.