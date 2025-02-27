TikTok Celebrity Rajab Butt in Hot Waters Over Alleged Threats and Extravagant Displays

Prominent Pakistani TikTok star Rajab Butt, known for his family vlogs and huge social media following, is once again embroiled in controversy. Recent allegations suggest that Butt, along with seven associates, threatened fellow content creator Umer Fayyaz, marking the latest in a series of contentious incidents involving the social media influencer.

According to a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Fayyaz, Rajab Butt, accompanied by Mann Dogar, Haider Shah, and a few other unidentified individuals, allegedly arrived at Fayyaz’s residence with guns and threatened him and his family. The complainant also alleged that Mann Dogar used abusive language and issued threats to him during a TikTok live session. Fiaz condemned the group’s actions and said that the incident had severely impacted his dignity. Police have confirmed the registration of the case, with legal proceedings currently underway.

This incident adds to Butt’s growing list of controversies. In December 2024, during his wedding festivities, Butt faced significant backlash for ostentatious displays of wealth. A video from his dholki ceremony showcased him throwing money at his wife, Imaan, a gesture that many criticized as disrespectful and emblematic of societal disparities. Social media users condemned the act, with some questioning the source of his wealth and calling for investigations into his finances.

Further fueling the controversy, during the same event, Butt’s sister demanded five crores as part of the traditional wedding negotiations, though she received five lakh rupees instead. This demand, coupled with the lavish display of money, drew ire from the public, who viewed it as a stark contrast to the economic struggles faced by many in the country.

Earlier in 2024, Rajab Butt became part of another legal and religious issue in Karachi, where he was accused of disrespecting namaz in his content. The allegations led to widespread criticism, prompting Butt to release a video featuring clerics from various sects, expressing regret if his actions had unintentionally offended anyone.

These incidents collectively highlight the challenges and responsibilities that come with digital fame. As social media influencers like Rajab Butt navigate their public and private lives, their actions are subject to intense scrutiny, underscoring the importance of mindful content creation and personal conduct.

