TikTok CEO resigns just after 100 days

Kevin Mayer, TikTok CEO, announced his resignation on Wednesday, just over 100 days after the former Disney executive entered the world’s largest short video app in mid-May. The move comes as conflicts begin to rise in the United States between TikTok, which is operated by the Chinese firm, Bytedance, and the Trump administration.

Vanessa Pappas, who is currently serving as the general manager of TikTok, will move up as the interim chief of the app. A spokesperson for TikTok announced Mayer ‘s departure and said in a statement, “We understand that the political complexities over the last few months have dramatically changed the nature of Kevin’s position and thoroughly support his decision”.

“In recent weeks, when the political atmosphere has shifted dramatically, I have considerably focused on what the systemic improvements in the organization would entail, and what it entails for the global position I have signed up for. Under this history, and as we hope to find a settlement very soon, I wanted to let you all know that I chose to leave the business with a heavy heart”, writes Mayer in his letter.

Mayer’s departure came only weeks after President Trump issued an executive order to suspend TikTok until his holding company ByteDance sells their U.S. properties within 90 days to an American company. Mayer was the head of the direct-to – consumer & international division of The Walt Disney Corporation before joining TikTok in May. He was formerly the senior executive vice president and chief operating officer.

TikTok ‘s new general manager, Vanessa Pappas, is officially to become the acting director. The impending selling of TikTok has drawn market interest around the board, from Microsoft’s officially declaring its plan to the less anticipated Oracle bidder.