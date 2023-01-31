Advertisement

TikTok CEO to testify before U.S. Congress over security concerns. TikTok has confirmed that Chief Executive officer, Shou Zi Chew, will appear before the U.S. Energy and Commerce Committee in March. More precisely, he will testify before the committee on March 23. It will be his first appearance before a congressional committee.

The news comes as the House Foreign Affairs Committee plans to hold a vote next month on a bill aimed at blocking the use of TikTok in the United States over national security concerns.

“ByteDance-owned TikTok has knowingly allowed the ability for the Chinese Communist Party to access American user data,” McMorris Rodgers said, adding that Americans deserve to know how these actions impact their privacy and data security.

A TikTok spokesperson also said that

“We welcome the opportunity to set the record straight about TikTok, ByteDance, and the commitments we are making to address concerns about U.S. national security before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

The company also hopes that by sharing details of its comprehensive plans with the full committee, Congress can take a more deliberative approach to the issues at hand.

The company also said “there is no truth to Rep. McMorris Rodgers’ claim that TikTok has made U.S. user data available to the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok also assured that the Chinese Communist Party has neither direct nor indirect control of ByteDance or TikTok.

McMorris Rodgers and other Republican lawmakers have demanded more information from TikTok. They want to know its impact on young people amid concerns about harmful content. Moreover, they want additional details on the potential sexual exploitation of minors on the platform.

