TikTok Cracks Down ‘Get Rich Quick’ Schemes & Undisclosed Ads

A lot of complaints were filed against TikTok that it was breaching EU consumer rules. Recently, the company worked with the European Commission to update its branded-content policy. It cracked down the ‘Get Rich Quick’ Schemes & Undisclosed Ads in line with EU Rules.

TikTok To Align Its Practices With EU Rules

A complaint was filed that the media platform is failing to protect children from hidden advertising and inappropriate content due to which the company took this step. According to the latest reports, the promotion of “inappropriate products and services,” such as alcohol, cigarettes, and “get rich quick” schemes will be prohibited. It will also help to monitor the situation, paying particular attention to the effects on young users.

In addition to that, all the Paid ads will be identified with a new label. Tiktok users will be prompted to switch on a toggle whenever they will publish content captioned with brand-related keywords such as #ad or #sponsored. Furthermore, the users with more than 10,000 followers will have their videos reviewed against TikTok’s guidelines.

A TikTok spokesperson stated that: