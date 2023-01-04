TikTok Creators can Now Restrict Content From Children

Advertisement

The famous video platform,TikTok, in order to make its platform more secure has introduced more audience controls for creators. Previously, the video platform devised many policies to censor nudity and sensual content on the platform. Also, it put effort to borderline inappropriate and suggestive content for children. Now, the app gave more freedom to TikTok creators for restricting their content to adults over 18 years of age.

In TikTok Live, the company has already given this restricting functionality to content creators which means some of the live streams won’t show up for Twitter users under 18 years of age. Now the same functionality is launched for short-form videos. Some people have received this feature while others will get it in the upcoming week.

After getting a lot of backlash over the content on the platform, the company has become quite strict when it comes to policies related to prohibiting nudity, sexual activity, and sexually explicit content”. These policies will apply to all new creators who use this feature. TikTok has revealed that the platform will remove content that violates the community guidelines given bt the company. The company keeps on educating users about these policies and if you want to go through community guidelines, here you go.

While telling about this, the company said in a statement:

“Our goal has always been to make sure our community, especially teens on our platform, have a safe, positive and joyful experience when they come to TikTok. “We’ve already taken significant strides to help ensure their feeds are full of content that is appropriate for them, and these improvements mark an important next step to meet that goal.”

Other than this, TikTok is banned from various countries over potential threats to national security. some such countries include Virginia and it is also banned from US House staffers.

