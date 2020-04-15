Due to the prevailing situation due to COVID19 and the global lockdown imposed, everyone is staying at home. To pass time more people have shifted to apps, and a sudden spike is also seen in their usage. In Pakistan, PTA has reported a 15% increase In internet traffic than on usual days. While people are getting bored sitting at home, they have shifted to new means to stay connected and entertained. TikTok has crossed 1 Billion Installs Google play store, which clearly shows that the app is helping people kill boredom.

TikTok Crosses 1 Billion Installs on Google Play Store

Unlike Zoom which got the increasing number of subscribers for the first time in history, the increasing user base of TikTok is not unusual at all. By the start of this year, TikTok was the most downloaded app in iPhone’s app store and google play store. With more people using video streaming app like YouTube, daily motion and TikTok, etc., the internet is expected to witness a significant strain.

Many apps, including TikTok, has decided to lower the streaming resolution to ease up congestion. Anyway, we can easily see Coronavirus related videos on the app too, which gives a clear message about precautions and prevention. For the welfare of people, the company has also donated medical equipment for doctors. Well, this time, keeping modes of people up is the main thing, and TikTok has done it in the best possible way.

Its ever-increasing popularity has also opened a new project fro YouTube which is working on its streaming app to compete TikTok.

